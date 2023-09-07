 Skip navigation
Betting the NFL: Banner Night for Mahomes

  
Published September 7, 2023 08:16 AM

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin defense of their Super Bowl title tonight on NBC when they take to the field at Arrowhead Stadium against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Favorites to defend their title, the Chiefs (+600) may be without their All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce. Mahomes’ favorite target injured his knee at practice on Tuesday and his status is unknown.

Currently, the sports books list the Chiefs (-205) as 4½ point favorites over the Lions (+170). The Over/Under is holding steady at 53.

Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discussed their expectations this morning on Bet the EDGE.

“When an injury happens this late in the preseason cycle there’s not much the team can really do to pivot,” said Dinsick. “But that said, any other quarterback besides Mahomes and I am freaking out if I’m the home favorite here.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

But Andy Reid has Mahomes and Dinsick believes he must be salivating over the opportunity to face that Lions’ defense.

“That Lions’ defense can be attacked in so many ways. I’m sure that they had some fun wrinkles and different looks already cooked up that didn’t involve Kelce that are still going to be perfectly valid. We don’t really know what the wide receiver depth chart is going to look like and what the wide receiver target share is going to look like. That favors the Chiefs in my opinion. The Lions’ secondary is very weak. And the Lions’ pass rush, particularly the interior of that pass rush, is helpless…I am not concerned about the Chiefs getting to 30 points because of the state of the Lions’ defense.”

Dinsick did warn of a backdoor cover by the Lions, but both Dinsick and Dalzell predicted the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately will cover. Dalzell closed the segment with a few numbers for fans to consider before they wager on tonight’s game.

“Over the last 22 years, the Super Bowl winner has gone 18-4 on the Moneyline and 13-7-2 ATS (on opening day). Kansas City will be unveiling their banner at home where they have won seven straight...I like the Chiefs.”

Enjoy the start of the NFL season tonight on NBC…and enjoy the sweat.