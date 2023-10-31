How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, November 5 at Paycor Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, coverage will also be available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) sit second in the AFC East (behind the Miami Dolphins) after last Thursday’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Allen completed 31-of-40 passes for 324 pass yards, 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), and an interception. The sixth-year QB leads the league in total touchdowns (22) and completion percentage (71.7%), but has struggled with turnovers this season. Allen has thrown an interception in each of the Bills’ last four games.



Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) enter week 9 on a three-game winning streak after a rough 1-3 start to the season. Cincinnati is coming off a 31-17 victory over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, where the Bengals racked up a season-high of 400 total yards of offense.

Burrow, who was dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, completed 87.5% of his passes which included 3 touchdowns in the win. WR Ja’Marr Chase had over 100 receiving yards for the third time in the last 5 games. Chase scored a 17-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter that helped the Bengals secure the win.

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl History:

While the Bills and Bengals have both reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, both franchises have yet to win a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills have lost all four of their Super Bowl appearances (1990-1993). The Bengals are 0-3 in Super Bowls (1981, 1988, and 2021).

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals:

When: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

