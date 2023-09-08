How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: TV, live stream, kick off time for Sunday Night Football game

It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants this Sunday, September 10 as the two teams kick off their seasons in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 1 2023 NFL power rankings

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5 in 2022, making the postseason for the second straight year only to be sent packing by another playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott, who missed five games last season with a thumb injury, looks to stay healthy in 2023. The 8th-year QB has missed 17 of 50 regular season games as a result of injury since the start of the 2020 season. He suffered a serious ankle injury in 2020 and dealt with a calf injury the following year.

Prescott also looks to reduce turnovers in 2023 after throwing a career high of 15 interceptions in just 12 games played last season.

RELATED: Cowboys draft picks 2023 - All of Dallas’ selections, NFL draft results, team order

The New York Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, last season under new head coach Brian Daboll who led New York to a 9-7-1 record. However, the team was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a gut-wrenching 38-7 loss in the Divisional Round. Daboll still made history, becoming the 5th Giants head coach to be named NFL Coach of the Year after an impressive turnaround from 5 straight prior seasons of double-digit losses. Daboll is expected to have a significant impact in year two.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is expected to deliver in 2023 after signing a four-year $160 million contract this offseason. Jones’ $40-million per year deal is tied for the 9th-highest in the league with Prescott and Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Jones threw a career high 3,205 passing yards last season and had a completion percentage of 67.2

While the Giants were able to lock down Jones, the front office only managed to come to a one-year deal with star RB Saquon Barkley who has been a key part of the Giants success. Barkley set career highs in carries (295) and rush yards (1,312) last season.

RELATED: Giants draft picks 2023 - All of the New York Giant’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants:

When: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: FMIA - Eagles Over Bills in Super Bowl LVIII, Jaguars Are AFC’s Top Seed and More 2023 NFL Season Predictions

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

