How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

The Green Bay Packers face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay, takes on his former team and Jordan Love — the quarterback who sat behind him for three seasons — for the very first time. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 8 2025 NFL power rankings

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

Green Bay Packers:

The Packers (4-1-1) are off to their best start through six games since 2021, most recently defeating the Cardinals 27-23 in Week 7. RB Josh Jacobs scored two rushing touchdowns in the win, becoming the first Packer since 1970 to score multiple rushing touchdowns in three straight games.

Micah Parsons was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, finishing with five total tackles with four tackles for loss and a career-high three sacks.

3 SACKS FOR PARSONS



📺: FOXpic.twitter.com/eM8dRSnjdn — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 19, 2025

Green Bay has now scored at least 27 points in five of its first six games.

Love has completed 69.3% of his passes, throwing for 239.7 yards per game with 10 passing touchdowns and two interceptions

RELATED: Jordan Love has fond memories of his time with Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers (4-2) are still first in the AFC North despite falling 33-31 to the Bengals last Thursday. Rodgers finished with season-highs in completions (23), pass attempts (34), and passing yards (249) in the loss, throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

The four-time MVP is averaging 211.7 passing yards per game and has 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is currently on pace to throw 39 touchdowns this season.

A win against Green Bay on Sunday would make Rodgers the fifth quarterback to defeat every NFL team since the 1970 merger — joining Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers: This is not a revenge game for me

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Sunday, October 26

Sunday, October 26 Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



RELATED: Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8 - Lamar Jackson making progress, Jayden Daniels ruled out

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

Follow the latest NFL news, storylines, and updates on ProFootballTalk!