What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 10 of the NFL season is underway. The excitement kicks off at Olympic Stadium in Germany with an Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts matchup at 9:30 AM ET. This will be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Berlin.

Head over to Peacock at 11:00 AM ET for Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, followed by a full day of NFL coverage.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers go head-to-head with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming off big wins in Week 9. Pittsburgh (5-3) enters Week 10 first in the division, while the Chargers (6-3) sit second in the AFC West, just one game behind the Broncos. Live coverage of tonight’s Steelers vs Chargers matchup begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 9:

Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 10:

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers:

When: Sunday, November 9

Sunday, November 9 Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks:

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

