What NFL games are on today: Week 3 NFL Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season kicks off today and NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed, NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

Coverage of Sunday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders match up will also be available on Telemundo and Universo. On Monday, it’s a doubleheader of action with Saints vs Panthers and Browns vs Steelers.

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, September 24:

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



Monday, September 25:

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices.


