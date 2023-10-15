What NFL games are on today: Week 6 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV Channels, Kickoff Times, How to Watch and more

After the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Week 6 NFL action continues today and kicks off abroad with the Ravens and the Titans facing off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The week’s slate features lots of interesting matchups, including Seahawks vs Bengals, Eagles vs Jets and New York showdown between the Giants and Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Keep reading for the full list of NFL Week 6 action, including matchups, start times and TV networks.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, October 15th:

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans - 9:30am, NFL Network (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons - 1:00pm, CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears - 1:00pm, FOX

Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals - 1:00pm, CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Cleveland Browns - 1:00pm, FOX

Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins - 1:00pm, CBS

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00pm, CBS

New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans - 1:00pm, FOX

New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders - 4:05pm, CBS

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams - 4:25pm, FOX

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets - 4:25pm, FOX

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:25pm, FOX

New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills - 8:20pm, NBC and Peacock



Coverage begins at 7:00pm with Football Night in America

Monday, October 16th

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams - 8:15pm, ABC and ESPN

