How to watch New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream info, kickoff time

It’s the New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills this Sunday, October 14 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with Spanish-language coverage also available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

The New York Giants are 1-4 on the season and enter Sunday night on a three-game losing streak. Head coach Brian Daboll’s team is coming off a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, where quarterback Daniel Jones left the game in the 4th quarter with a neck injury.

Tight end Darren Waller, who was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, was a bright spot for New York last week with 8 catches for 86 yards. The 2020 Pro Bowler leads the team with 23 receptions and 239 receiving yards on the season.

In addition to Jones, the Giants are dealing with another hurt skill player in star running back Saquon Barkley, who has not played in the last three games with an ankle injury. It is unclear if Barkley or Jones will play for New York against Buffalo, as a shared committee of RBs Matt Breida and Eric Gray would replace Barkley while veteran QB Tyrod Taylor would replace Jones.

Dabolll, who was the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, will be facing his former team for the first time since becoming head coach of the Giants.

Despite QB Josh Allen throwing for a season-high 359 passing yards and scoring three total touchdowns, the Buffalo Bills are coming off a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. In a game that was plagued by penalties and injuries, the team lost key defensive pieces as LB Matt Milano and DL DaQuan Jones both went down with serious injuries.

Buffalo’s defense took a hit two weeks ago as well, when former Pro-Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Bills’ Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins.

The 3-2 Bills still boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, ranking third in the league with 31.8 points per game. WR Stefon Diggs has 39 catches for 520 yards and is tied for first in the league with 5 receiving touchdowns while WR Gabe Davis has caught a touchdown in four consecutive games.

How to watch New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills:

When: Sunday, October 14

Sunday, October 14 Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

