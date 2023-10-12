PFT’s Week 6 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
We weren’t great last week. We weren’t horrible. But we weren’t great.
I was 8-6 straight up; Simms went 7-7. For the year, I’m 47-31. He’s 45-33.
Against the spread, I was particularly bad, at 4-9-1. Simms went 8-5-1. He has a five-game lead, at 36-40-2.
This week, we disagree on four games. Also, I’ve picked five upsets.
All picks appear below.
Broncos at Chiefs (-11)
The Chiefs tend to play with their food. Even if they do it tonight, they should still cover the spread.
Florio: Chiefs, 34-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-23.
Ravens (-4.5) at Titans
Which Titans team will show up in London? One that should at least stay within the spread is our guess.
Florio: Ravens 24-21.
Simms: Ravens, 21-17.
Commanders at Falcons (-2.5)
The extra time and the extra urgency could prompt defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to dust off a game plan for the kind of dust up his team needs.
Florio: Commanders, 23-20.
Simms: Falcons, 24-20.
Vikings (-2.5) at Bears
The loser is done. The winner is likely also done, eventually.
Florio: Vikings, 30-20.
Simms: Vikings, 28-27.
Seahawks at Bengals (-3)
Seattle is 16-4 in the eastern time zone since 2018. Make that 17-4.
Florio: Seahawks, 27-21.
Simms: Seahawks, 34-31.
49ers (-7) at Browns
The 49ers are a juggernaut. The Browns are still a bit of a wild card.
Florio: 49ers, 24-14.
Simms: 49ers, 21-13.
Saints (-1) at Texans
The New Orleans defense might have enough film to slow down C.J. Stroud. The New Orleans offense is good enough to move against a not-great Houston defense.
Florio: Saints, 24-22.
Simms: Saints, 24-17.
Colts at Jaguars (-4)
Gardner Minshew returns! Jonathan Taylor should get more work, and the Jags possibly will struggle a bit to acclimate after two straight games in London.
Florio: Colts, 27-24.
Simms: Jaguars, 30-20.
Panthers at Dolphins (-13.5)
This one could get ugly.
Florio: Dolphins, 41-13.
Simms: Dolphins, 38-20.
Patriots at Raiders (-3)
At this rate, Bill Belichick might not even make it until the end of the season.
Florio: Raider, 21-17.
Simms: Raiders, 20-16.
Cardinals at Rams (-7)
The Cardinals are better than anyone expected them to be. As are the Rams.
Florio: Rams, 28-24.
Simms: Rams, 27-17.
Eagles (-7) at Jets
It’s an upset special, for me. The Eagles have not been dominant, and they could be peeking ahead to next week’s showdown against the Dolphins. The Jets have a chance to enter the bye on a major high.
Florio: Jets, 24-23.
Simms: Eagles, 28-17.
Lions (-3) at Buccaneers
The Bucs feel disrespected. The Creamsicles could help them finally get outsiders to believe.
Florio: Buccaneers, 24-23.
Simms: Lions 30-20.
Giants at Bills (-14)
Tyrod Taylor might be hoping for an unexpected encounter with Dr. Needle.
Florio: Bills, 40-21.
Simms: Bills, 28-17.
Cowboys (-2) at Chargers
It’s a get-right game for the Cowboys, who can’t afford to fall to .500.
Florio: Cowboys, 31-21.
Simms: Cowboys, 23-20.