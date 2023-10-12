PFT’s Week 6 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

We weren’t great last week. We weren’t horrible. But we weren’t great.

I was 8-6 straight up; Simms went 7-7. For the year, I’m 47-31. He’s 45-33.

Against the spread, I was particularly bad, at 4-9-1. Simms went 8-5-1. He has a five-game lead, at 36-40-2.

This week, we disagree on four games. Also, I’ve picked five upsets.

All picks appear below.

Broncos at Chiefs (-11)

The Chiefs tend to play with their food. Even if they do it tonight, they should still cover the spread.

Florio: Chiefs, 34-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-23.

Ravens (-4.5) at Titans

Which Titans team will show up in London? One that should at least stay within the spread is our guess.

Florio: Ravens 24-21.

Simms: Ravens, 21-17.

Commanders at Falcons (-2.5)

The extra time and the extra urgency could prompt defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to dust off a game plan for the kind of dust up his team needs.

Florio: Commanders, 23-20.

Simms: Falcons, 24-20.

Vikings (-2.5) at Bears

The loser is done. The winner is likely also done, eventually.

Florio: Vikings, 30-20.

Simms: Vikings, 28-27.

Seahawks at Bengals (-3)

Seattle is 16-4 in the eastern time zone since 2018. Make that 17-4.

Florio: Seahawks, 27-21.

Simms: Seahawks, 34-31.

49ers (-7) at Browns

The 49ers are a juggernaut. The Browns are still a bit of a wild card.

Florio: 49ers, 24-14.

Simms: 49ers, 21-13.

Saints (-1) at Texans

The New Orleans defense might have enough film to slow down C.J. Stroud. The New Orleans offense is good enough to move against a not-great Houston defense.

Florio: Saints, 24-22.

Simms: Saints, 24-17.

Colts at Jaguars (-4)

Gardner Minshew returns! Jonathan Taylor should get more work, and the Jags possibly will struggle a bit to acclimate after two straight games in London.

Florio: Colts, 27-24.

Simms: Jaguars, 30-20.

Panthers at Dolphins (-13.5)

This one could get ugly.

Florio: Dolphins, 41-13.

Simms: Dolphins, 38-20.

Patriots at Raiders (-3)

At this rate, Bill Belichick might not even make it until the end of the season.

Florio: Raider, 21-17.

Simms: Raiders, 20-16.

Cardinals at Rams (-7)

The Cardinals are better than anyone expected them to be. As are the Rams.

Florio: Rams, 28-24.

Simms: Rams, 27-17.

Eagles (-7) at Jets

It’s an upset special, for me. The Eagles have not been dominant, and they could be peeking ahead to next week’s showdown against the Dolphins. The Jets have a chance to enter the bye on a major high.

Florio: Jets, 24-23.

Simms: Eagles, 28-17.

Lions (-3) at Buccaneers

The Bucs feel disrespected. The Creamsicles could help them finally get outsiders to believe.

Florio: Buccaneers, 24-23.

Simms: Lions 30-20.

Giants at Bills (-14)

Tyrod Taylor might be hoping for an unexpected encounter with Dr. Needle.

Florio: Bills, 40-21.

Simms: Bills, 28-17.

Cowboys (-2) at Chargers

It’s a get-right game for the Cowboys, who can’t afford to fall to .500.

Florio: Cowboys, 31-21.

Simms: Cowboys, 23-20.