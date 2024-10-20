What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



RELATED: Regression Files Week 7: The Maye effect and the Patriots offense

Tonight on Sunday Night Football the New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Jets vs Steelers match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL power rankings

Sunday, October 20:

*All times are listed as ET

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley, London), 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Monday, October 21:

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

RELATED: Fantasy Fallout - Jets finally acquire Davante Adams

When: Sunday, October 20

Sunday, October 20 Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers - I’m excited, Davante Adams is a phenomenal player and dear friend

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.