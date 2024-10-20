What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Tonight on Sunday Night Football the New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Jets vs Steelers match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, October 20:
*All times are listed as ET
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley, London), 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 21:
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 9 p.m. on ESPN+
How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers:
- When: Sunday, October 20
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.