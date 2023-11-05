What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season features a full slate of Sunday games and as usual NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding the excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

This week on Sunday Night Football it’s Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

Coverage of Sunday night’s Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals match up will also be available on Telemundo and Universo.

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.