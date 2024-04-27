Skip navigation
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Nick Samac
NS
Nick
Samac
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Ravens draft Kentucky QB Devin Leary in sixth round
The Ravens used a sixth-round pick on a quarterback, taking Kentucky’s Devin Leary with the 218th overall choice.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Nick Samac
BAL
Center
Ravens take C Nick Samac in seventh round
Ravens take RB Rasheen Ali at No. 165
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Ravens take WR Devontez Walker at No. 113
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Eric DeCosta: Nate Wiggins can play meaningful football right away for us
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Ravens add Nate Wiggins with 30th pick
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Ravens extend Rashod Bateman through 2026
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
