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Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28

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Torre: Sorsby’s gambling scandal is not surprising
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Inside the Sorsby gambling scandal
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Thunder’s on-court excellence is being ‘ignored’

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NBA
NHL
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Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers
Penguins are a win away from forcing a Game 7 at home against the Flyers after trailing series 3-0
Dusty May
Michigan basketball reloads with 9 newcomers for potential run to another national title
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28

Top Clips

nbc_dls_sorsbygambling_260428.jpg
Torre: Sorsby’s gambling scandal is not surprising
nbc_dps_danwetzelinterview_260428.jpg
Inside the Sorsby gambling scandal
nbc_dls_thunder_260428.jpg
Thunder’s on-court excellence is being ‘ignored’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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NFLGreen Bay PackersNyjalik Kelly

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions
Cowboys agree to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Cowboys added a receiver late in the draft over the weekend and now have added a veteran to the mix.
Packers “absolutely” interested in signing Christian Watson to a contract extension
Report: Packers agree to terms with Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones
Packers draft Florida K Trey Smack in sixth round
Packers make their first pick at No. 52, take South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse
Jayden Reed agrees to three-year contract extension with Packers
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers