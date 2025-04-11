 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Packers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:14 AM

The Packers have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons with Jordan Love as the starting QB, losing at Philadelphia in the Wild Card last season. Love is playing on a four-year, $220 million extension, with Green Bay betting on their quarterback as they look to return to the elite of the NFC.

Green Bay had the youngest team in the NFL last season. While Love spread the ball around to a crew of receivers last year, the Packers could use a true No. 1 target for their franchise QB. Green Bay could also choose to draft a new cornerback this year.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 23
Round 2: No. 54
Round 3: No. 87
Round 4: No. 124
Round 5: No. 159
Round 6: No. 198
Round 7: No. 237 (from PIT)
Round 7: No. 250 (Compensatory)