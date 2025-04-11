Packers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks for every round

The Packers have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons with Jordan Love as the starting QB, losing at Philadelphia in the Wild Card last season. Love is playing on a four-year, $220 million extension, with Green Bay betting on their quarterback as they look to return to the elite of the NFC.

Green Bay had the youngest team in the NFL last season. While Love spread the ball around to a crew of receivers last year, the Packers could use a true No. 1 target for their franchise QB. Green Bay could also choose to draft a new cornerback this year.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 23

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 87

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 159

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 237 (from PIT)

Round 7: No. 250 (Compensatory)