Bears NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Chicago’s draft picks for every round

The Ben Johnson era is officially underway in Chicago. After selecting QB Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears went 5-12 last season, firing HC Matt Eberflus after a debacle of a loss on Thanksgiving. Chicago landed Johnson, who was the hottest name on the market, to take charge with the aim of turning Williams into an elite NFL quarterback.

Chicago gave up a league-high 68 sacks last season, an issue they addressed early in free agency. The Bears brought in three new expected starters on the OL, signing Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman. If they want to continue to add to the line, LSU’s Will Campbell is the top lineman in the draft and could be available when the Bears pick at No. 10. The Bears also have an additional second round pick this year, which they received from Carolina in the trade for D.J. Moore.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 10

Round 2: No. 39 (from CAR)

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 114 (from CAR)

Round 5: No. 148

Round 6: No. 202 (from HOU via PIT)

Round 7: No. 233 (from CIN)

Round 7: No. 240 (from MIN via CLE)