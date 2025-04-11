Vikings NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Minnesota’s draft picks for every round

Despite going 14-3 last season, the Vikings finished as the 5th seed in the NFC and lost at home against the Rams in the Wild Card. With Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks, J.J. McCarthy is set to take over as the QB in Minnesota. The Vikings took McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

The Vikings have just four picks in this year’s draft, the fewest of any team. After their first round pick (24th overall), Minnesota does not have another pick until the 5th round. At last year’s draft, Minnesota traded away its 2025 2nd, 3rd and 4th round picks in order to move up to select both J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner in the first round.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 24

Round 3: No. 97 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 139 (from CLE)

Round 5: No. 160