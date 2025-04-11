 Skip navigation
Lions NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Detroit’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:11 AM

Detroit had the best regular season in franchise history last year, going 15-2 and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, the Lions failed to win a playoff game as they were upset at home by Washington in the Divisional Round. QB Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell now enter this season with a new-look staff.

Both coordinators got head coaching jobs this offseason, with OC Ben Johnson taking charge of the Bears and DC Aaron Glenn being named head coach of the Jets. LB coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to DC and Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton was brought in as the new OC.

GM Brad Holmes has reshaped the franchise through the draft. With six first round picks over the last three years, Holmes has selected the likes of Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. His best draft was in 2023, when he picked Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch in the 2nd round after getting Gibbs and Campbell in the first round.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 28
Round 2: No. 60
Round 3: No. 102 (Compensatory)
Round 4: No. 130
Round 6: No. 196 (from TB)
Round 7: No. 228 (from DAL)
Round 7: No. 244