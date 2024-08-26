2022 sixth-round pick Sam Roberts among 14 Patriots cuts

The Patriots got moving toward the 53-player limit on Monday by cutting 14 players from the team.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts was one of the players let go in New England. Roberts was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the team and he made seven tackles in 12 appearances over the last two seasons.

The Patriots also parted ways with long snapper Tucker Addington, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, defensive end William Bradley-King, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, linebacker Steele Chambers, running back Deshaun Fenwick, cornerback Azizi Hearn, tackle Zuri Henry, defensive end Christian McCarroll, tight end La’Michael Pettway, center Charles Turner, cornerback Mikey Victor, and tight end Jacob Warren.

All teams have a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday to complete the moves needed to set their initial 53-man roster.