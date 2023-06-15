 Skip navigation
2023 No. 4 quarterback room: Buffalo Bills

  
Published June 15, 2023 04:10 PM
June 14, 2023 09:15 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio what makes Josh Allen is one of the most physically-gifted QBs in the history of football, landing him No. 3 in the Top 40 QB Countdown.

So, if you haven’t noticed, we’re ranking the overall quarterback functions (starters, backups, coaches) top to bottom. The plan is to do all 32. There’s a chance I’ll lose interest before getting to the bottom.

I’m definitely interested for now. Especially because it wasn’t easy to come up with the No. 4 team, after the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bengals.

I opted, after going back and forth for most of the day, for the Bills. Yes, the Bills. Even though their head coach isn’t an offensive expert. Even though he’ll be even more distracted this year by calling defensive plays. Even though offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey doesn’t seem to be as effective as his predecessor, Brian Daboll, was.

But Josh Allen is still Josh Allen. He’s one of the very best quarterbacks in the league, either second to Patrick Mahomes or third to Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Allen can do it all. That’s part of the problem. They rely on him to do too much. They don’t have enough help around him. And the help that’s there -- receiver Stefon Diggs -- currently isn’t happy, about something.

It’s still not enough to knock down the Bills, because of Allen. He’ll take the Bills as far as he can. But he still can’t do it alone. The Bills need more talent around him, and they need to be more creative in their attack, so that they don’t have to constantly rely on Allen to be the difference maker.

Elsewhere in the team’s quarterback function, Joe Brady coaches the position, and Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley serve as Allen’s understudy. Allen remains the reason for the Bills to be No. 4. Without him, the Bills might not even be a playoff contender. With them, they could get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years -- and perhaps finally win one.