nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
49ers agree to terms with Rams WR Demarcus Robinson

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:51 PM

Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, after two years with the Rams, is staying in the NFC West.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Robinson has agreed to terms with the 49ers. It’s a two-year, $9.5 million deal with $6 million fully guaranteed.

A fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, Robinson spent six years in Kansas City. He was a member of the Super Bowl LIV championship team.

Robinson played for the Ravens in 2022 and then the Rams. Last year, he caught 31 passes for a career-high 505 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI in January, after a November 2024 arrest. He faces a potential suspension by the league, once the case is resolved. Rams G.M. Les Snead alluded to the situation when asked he told reporters last week about the possibility of Robinson returning in 2025.

“He does have some things that he has to work through legally in the offseason that could prevent some playtime in the future,” Snead said regarding Robinson. “That’s the reality. That’s what you have to work through. We appreciate what he’s definitely done.”

He’ll be doing it moving forward in San Francisco, where Deebo Samuel is less than a day from being traded and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL. The top healthy receivers are Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.