49ers confirm the bad news on Dre Greenlaw, hope for his quick recovery

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his left Achilles in the second quarter Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.

“I mean, injuries are part of the game,” Shanahan said. “They’re always a big deal, and it’s always tougher when you lose good guys like that.”

Greenlaw was jogging onto the field from the sideline with the defense when his leg gave out.

The injury threatens Greenlaw’s availability for the start of the 2024 season.

“That’s depressing,” tight end George Kittle said, via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group. “To get injured in the Super Bowl? Hopefully he hits up Aaron Rodgers and figures out how to heal up quickly. Besides that, Dre’s the heartbeat of our defense, Fred [Warner] and him. They feed off each other.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season opener for the Jets but returned to practice in 77 days. The quarterback did not return to game action, however.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Warner said. “I’m still sick. I [saw] him at halftime, and I’m just crying, so hurt for him and obviously wanting to win this for him.”

Emerman reports that Greenlaw was wearing a walking boot and using crutches as he left the locker room. Sooner than later, the Pro Bowl linebacker will undergo surgery to repair the torn tendon.