49ers dragged their feet, misplayed their hand on Brandon Aiyuk deal

Some are saying that, at times, the 49ers can be a little low-key dysfunctional. (I’m not saying it. But some are.) For those who believe that, the team’s handling of the Brandon Aiyuk contract helps bolster their case.

Apart from the CeeDee-style failure to set the deadline before the start of training camp (which the 49ers also did last year with defensive end Nick Bosa), the 49ers could have gotten Aiyuk for a lot less than they eventually will pay if they hadn’t misplayed their hand — and misread the growth of the market.

Before the Lions signed Amon-Ra St. Brown, the 49ers (we’re told) could have gotten the deal done for $27 million per year in new money. As explained in July, after word emerged that Aiyuk had requested a trade, five teams were prepared to offer $28 million per year. However, the 49ers wouldn’t move Aiyuk.

Then, by July, the last, best number was $27 million per year.

That number eventually got better. By $12 million in all, on the four-year extension. But Aiyuk isn’t ready to play, not as ready as he would have been if he had been practicing.

The message to all teams is simple. If you’re going to eventually do the deal anyway, what the hell are you waiting for? It’s never, ever going to get cheaper. And if you do it before training camp opens, he’ll be more ready to go than he would have been if he missed (as Aiyuk did) all of training camp.

Here, the 49ers misread the growth of the market, the willingness of other teams to pay Aiyuk, and ultimately his resolve to dig in and not practice. And it cost them $12 million.