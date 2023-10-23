49ers elevate WR Chris Conley, CB Shemar Jean-Charles

The 49ers announced they have promoted receiver Chris Conley and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

It is Conley’s second promotion and Jean-Charles’ third.

Conley will help fill in for Deebo Samuel, who will not play against the Vikings. Samuel has a hairline fracture in his shoulder that will keep him out at least the next two weeks.

Conley has played only one game this season, getting nine snaps on offense against the Giants on Sept. 21.

Jean-Charles has played two games, with 26 snaps on special teams. He has two tackles this season.

The 49ers are expected to have running back Christian McCaffrey, who is questionable with an oblique injury, but left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful with an ankle injury.