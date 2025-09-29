 Skip navigation
49ers estimate Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall as non-participants

  
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had his toe injury flare up after Sunday’s game. So, it came as no surprise that the team estimated him as a non-participant in Monday’s practice.

The 49ers, who did not practice on Monday, play the Rams on Thursday night.

Purdy missed Weeks 2-3 before returning to complete 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Jaguars.

The 49ers also list defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) as non-participants.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive end Mykel Williams (wrist/oblique) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) were estimated as limited.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (calf) were listed as full participants.