49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon

  
Published January 17, 2023 02:02 PM
January 16, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through all the different ways the 49ers dominated in their 41-23 win over the Seahawks on wild card weekend.

The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives.

In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.

That means the 49ers will get third-round compensatory picks in the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts after the Titans hired 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new General Manager.

For the 49ers, this rule has become a regular source of third-round draft picks. The 49ers also received third-round compensatory picks when the Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as General Manager, when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach and when the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach.

The 49ers could still add to their compensatory picks if defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is hired as a head coach this year.