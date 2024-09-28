49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell surprised to share snaps

The 49ers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a one-year, $5 million deal to fill in while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a torn Achilles. Campbell had expected to have the full-time starting job until Greenlaw’s return.

On Sunday, Dee Winters replaced Campbell on the third defensive series in the loss to the Rams. Winters lasted only six snaps before aggravating his ankle injury, and Campbell re-entered.

But Campbell wasn’t ready for Winters to replace him.

“It was kind of sprung on me,” Campbell told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But like I said, I’m not going to make a big deal about it right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the 49ers planned to have Campbell and Winters share snaps all season. Winters, though, missed the first two games with his injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“Hey, man, it is what it is,” Campbell said when asked about the arrangement. “That’s all I’m going to say. It is what it is.”

Campbell has 15 tackles, including one for loss.