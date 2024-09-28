 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell surprised to share snaps

  
Published September 27, 2024 10:09 PM

The 49ers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a one-year, $5 million deal to fill in while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a torn Achilles. Campbell had expected to have the full-time starting job until Greenlaw’s return.

On Sunday, Dee Winters replaced Campbell on the third defensive series in the loss to the Rams. Winters lasted only six snaps before aggravating his ankle injury, and Campbell re-entered.

But Campbell wasn’t ready for Winters to replace him.

“It was kind of sprung on me,” Campbell told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But like I said, I’m not going to make a big deal about it right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday the 49ers planned to have Campbell and Winters share snaps all season. Winters, though, missed the first two games with his injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“Hey, man, it is what it is,” Campbell said when asked about the arrangement. “That’s all I’m going to say. It is what it is.”

Campbell has 15 tackles, including one for loss.