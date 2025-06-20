49ers LB Nick Martin suffered fractured thumb, should be OK for camp

One 49ers rookie is dealing with an injury, but it is not expected to sideline him when training camp begins.

Via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports third-round linebacker Nick Martin recently suffered a fractured thumb while lifting weights.

But the slight fracture did not sideline Martin during the offseason program. With no surgery required, he is expected to be ready for training camp.

Martin, 22, did not play much of his final season at Oklahoma State due to a knee injury.

But the 49ers still selected him at No. 75 overall in the third round. He could be a contributor as a rookie playing next to Fred Warner on San Francisco’s defense.