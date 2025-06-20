 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers LB Nick Martin suffered fractured thumb, should be OK for camp

  
Published June 20, 2025 12:17 PM

One 49ers rookie is dealing with an injury, but it is not expected to sideline him when training camp begins.

Via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports third-round linebacker Nick Martin recently suffered a fractured thumb while lifting weights.

But the slight fracture did not sideline Martin during the offseason program. With no surgery required, he is expected to be ready for training camp.

Martin, 22, did not play much of his final season at Oklahoma State due to a knee injury.

But the 49ers still selected him at No. 75 overall in the third round. He could be a contributor as a rookie playing next to Fred Warner on San Francisco’s defense.