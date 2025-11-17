49ers LB Tatum Bethune will miss several weeks with ankle injury

Kicker Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) is not the only 49ers player who came out of Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals with an injury.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune, who was Fred Warner’s replacement, was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bethune is expected to miss multiple weeks, but he probably won’t go on injured reserve with the team’s off week in Week 14.

Curtis Robinson will replace Bethune, who has played 11 games, starting five, and has totaled 67 tackles and a pass defensed.

Shanahan said the 49ers could sign another linebacker to the practice squad to join linebacker Jalen Graham, who played 12 games combined in 2023-24 but has not played this season.

“We also have Jalen on the practice squad, who would be the next man up, so we’ll see how that works out with the whole roster,” Shanahan said of the possibility of adding a linebacker, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Defensive end Robert Beal Jr. is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.