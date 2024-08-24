49ers’ Leonard Floyd﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ suffered knee injuries in preseason finale

Two 49ers defensive ends suffered knee injuries during Friday night’s preseason finale in Las Vegas.

San Francisco defensive ends ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Leonard Floyd﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿and Yetur Gross-Matos both hurt their knees on the same drive, and both are scheduled for MRIs to assess the damage.

“It’s never really a fun thing going into these games when you want these guys to play because I truly believe it helps them, but you want to make sure they stay healthy, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So it wasn’t a good feeling watching Yetur, and then Leonard the next play. But besides those two I thought we came out pretty healthy in the game and hopefully we’ll get some good news on them too.”

Playing for the Bills last season, Floyd was the one who sacked Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, causing his season-ending Achilles injury. Now Floyd is with the 49ers, who play the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week One, meaning he’ll see Rodgers again — if he’s healthy.