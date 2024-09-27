 Skip navigation
49ers lose Curtis Robinson to torn ACL at practice

  
Published September 27, 2024 05:00 PM

One of the 49ers’ top special teams players has been lost for the season.

Curtis Robinson tore his ACL at practice on Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced today. Robinson had been carted off during Thursday’s practice.

Robinson had played 59 special teams snaps this season, the most of any player on the 49ers. He hadn’t played on defense yet this season but was expected to get some playing time at linebacker.

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries this year, and Robinson is another player they’ll have to manage without.