49ers LT Trent Williams inactive vs. Packers

The 49ers are in a world of hurt, literally and figuratively.

A report earlier Sunday indicated the 49ers were optimistic about having All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. They won’t.

Williams (ankle) is among the team’s inactives.

That means the 49ers won’t have Williams, quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) in what feels like a must-win game. The 49ers are 5-5 and tied with the Seahawks and Rams a game back of the Cardinals.

The 49ers’ other inactives are defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion) and defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

The Packers’ inactives are cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), safety Kitan Oladapo, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jacob Monk.