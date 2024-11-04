49ers officially open Christian McCaffrey’s practice window

Running back Christian McCaffrey is back on the practice field with the 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that the plan was for McCaffrey, who has missed the entire season with an Achilles injury, to spend the bye week ramping up his work before joining the team at practice this week. That plan did not change and the 49ers officially opened his window to return on Monday.

Videos from reporters showed McCaffrey on the field Monday, but any word on his participation level won’t come until Wednesday’s injury report is released.

McCaffrey can practice for the next 21 days before the team would reach a deadline to activate him, but Shanahan indicated that the hope was to have McCaffrey available against the Buccaneers in Week 10.

The 49ers also announced that offensive lineman Jon Feliciano has returned to practice. Feliciano is returning from knee surgery.