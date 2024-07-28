49ers OG Spencer Burford will miss around three weeks with broken hand

49ers right guard Spencer Burford broke his right hand, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday.

It is undecided whether Burford will require surgery.

“I know how you guys are with timetables, but guessing around three weeks,” Shanahan said, via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Burford, who is entering his third season, was taking a majority of the first-team snaps at right guard.

Rooke Dominick Puni will get more reps now, with veteran Jon Feliciano still sidelined with a knee issue.

“He’s done a real good job,” Shanahan said of Puni, the 86th overall pick. “We haven’t had pads on yet, which is always a challenge for guys, especially in protection, but he’s stepped in there, got more reps and I’ve been excited about him.”