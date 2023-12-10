49ers out to quick 7-0 lead on Seahawks

It didn’t take long for the 49ers to get on the scoreboard at home on Sunday.

After a touchback on the opening kickoff, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey broke loose for a 72-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. McCaffrey was replaced by Jordan Mason for the second play and Mason scored a three-yard touchdown.

Jake Moody’s extra point made it 7-0 with 53 seconds off the clock.

The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help on Sunday. If their defense can get off to the same kind of start as their offense, they’ll be on their way to the winning end of the equation.