49ers place Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve

The NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023 won’t be playing in 2024 until Week 6, at the earliest.

Per multiple reports, the 49ers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. The move means he’ll be required to miss at least the next four games.

He has had a calf and Achilles issue throughout training camp. Last week, McCaffrey was a surprise scratch despite being listed as questionable. This week, he supposedly aggravated it at practice on Thursday, resulting in the move.

In addition to Sunday’s game at Minnesota, McCaffrey will miss the Week 3 game at the Rams, Week 4 vs. the Patriots, and Week 5 vs. the Cardinals.

He’ll be eligible for Week 6, a Thursday night visit to the Seahawks.

The 49ers then have two games before the bye — a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs and a Week 8 visit from the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Until he returns, expect plenty of Jordan Mason. The undrafted free agent in 2022 had 28 carries in Monday night’s win over the Jets.