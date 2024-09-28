49ers place Javon Hargrave, Curtis Robinson on IR
Published September 28, 2024 05:52 PM
San Francisco’s early-season injury bug has resulted in two more players landing on injured reserve.
On Saturday, the 49ers placed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker Curtis Robinson on IR.
Robinson suffered a torn ACL this week; he’ll be done for the year. Hargrave has a torn triceps. It’s reportedly season-ending, too.
Said coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday, regarding the Hargrave injury: “It’s a big one and I thought he had his best game [against the Rams]. I thought he was a huge factor.”
The 49ers signed defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad. They also elevated for Sunday defensive lineman Evan Anderson and safety Jaylen Mahoney.
The 1-2 49ers host the 1-2 Patriots on Sunday.