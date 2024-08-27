 Skip navigation
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
49ers place LB Dre Greenlaw on reserve/PUP, RB Elijah Mitchell on season-ending IR

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:00 PM

The 49ers made a series of moves to get down to 53 players.

They activated safety Talanoa Hufanga from the active/physically unable to perform list and placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on reserve/PUP. Defensive lineman Kalia Davis was placed on injured reserve/designated to return, but running back Elijah Mitchell went on season-ending injured reserve.

Greenlaw and Davis will miss four games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

Mitchell can only play this season if the 49ers reach an injury settlement with him and waive him from injured reserve.

The 49ers announced they released offensive lineman Ben Bartch, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill Jr., offensive lineman Brandon Parker, tight end Eric Saubert, wide receiver Trent Taylor, tight end Logan Thomas, safety Tracy Walker III, defensive lineman Nick Williams and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

They waived offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon, defensive lineman Evan Anderson, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, defensive lineman Shakel Brown, defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, linebacker Jalen Graham, wide receiver Danny Gray, offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, tight end Cameron Latu, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Jaylen Mahoney, wide receiver Tay Martin, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, offensive lineman Drake Nugent, tight end Mason Pline, running back Cody Schrader, tight end Brayden Willis and cornerback Samuel Womack III.