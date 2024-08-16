49ers plan to start Brock Purdy Sunday

The 49ers will be missing a couple of starting offensive linemen against the Saints this Sunday, but it doesn’t look like that will keep them from giving quarterback Brock Purdy his first action of the preseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked at the start of his Friday press conference whether the team would be playing starters against the Saints on Sunday.

“I want to play a number of them,” Shanahan said. “I wouldn’t say all of them, but I’d like to get a lot of them in there for at least a little bit. Wanted these three practices to go through so we could evaluate that. We haven’t told each player specifically.”

Shanahan then said that Purdy is one of the starters that he plans to play this week. Purdy played in two preseason games last summer while making his way back from an elbow injury.

Left tackle Trent Williams has not reported to camp and left guard Aaron Banks broke his pinky this week, so they are two of the starters that will not be in action.