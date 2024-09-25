49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared to practice fully

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy will have a full practice Wednesday.

Purdy reported some back soreness Monday, but the team called him day to day after an MRI showed no structural damage.

Purdy went 22-of-30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is expected to return to limited work after missing the Week 3 game.

Left tackle Trent Williams (illness), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) will not practice.