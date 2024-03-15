49ers re-sign Jon Feliciano, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers have reached deals to bring back a pair of players from their NFC championship team.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have agreements on one-year deals with guard Jon Feliciano and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Feliciano saw time at both guard spots for the Niners last season and wound up as their right guard for the final couple of months of the campaign. Feliciano played center for the Giants in 2022 and his versatility should keep him on the field in one spot or another in 2024.

Flannigan-Fowles has played in 61 regular season games for the 49ers over the last four years, including 16 games last season. He recorded 19 tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.