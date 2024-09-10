49ers roll to 32-19 win on Monday night

The 49ers dealt with a lot of tumult heading into Week One of the regular season, but their play didn’t suffer from any contract drama or missing running backs.

Jordan Mason ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and the 49ers scored on eight straight possessions on their way to a 32-19 home win over the Jets on Monday Night Football. Deebo Samuel also ran for a score and Jake Moody was called on for six field goals to finish out the scoring.

Mason got the start because Christian McCaffrey was ruled out 90 minutes ahead of the game with calf and Achilles injuries. McCaffrey had said there was no doubt he was playing, so there will likely be questions for head coach Kyle Shanahan about the change of plans.

Those questions will be less pointed than they would be if Mason and the offensive line hadn’t had their way with the Jets. The blocking was sound in the passing game as well as Brock Purdy had plenty of time to go 19-of-29 for 231 yards. Left tackle Trent Williams went inside to get an IV at one point in the second half, but returned to the game and looked to be in fine form after his training camp holdout.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had two catches for 28 yards in his first game since ending his own contract impasse with the team. Samuel and Jauan Jennings each had five catches and tight end George Kittle had four grabs in a well-balanced offensive effort.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some good moments while leading a pair of touchdown drives, but the Jets also turned the ball over twice and failed to consistently move the ball against the 49ers defense. Rodgers was 13-of-21 for 167 yards, a touchdown, and an interception and will be hoping for better results against the 0-1 Titans in Week Two.

The 49ers will head to Minnesota to face the 1-0 Vikings. McCaffrey’s status will be one of the leading storylines heading into that matchup, but the 49ers may also spend some time making sure that there’s work for Mason to do once everyone’s back in the lineup.