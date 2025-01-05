 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers running back Isaac Guerendo carted off with knee, ankle injuries

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:42 PM

The 49ers lost another running back Sunday.

Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field with injuries to his left knee and ankle. The team ruled out his return today.

Guerendo was injured on the team’s fourth play from scrimmage, only 1:55 into the game, on a 2-yard run.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk played halfback the rest of the drive, which the 49ers capped with a 51-yard Jake Moody field goal.

The 49ers have running backs Christian McCaffrey (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve, which elevated Guerendo to the starting role Dec. 8.

They have started five different running backs this season.