49ers running back Isaac Guerendo carted off with knee, ankle injuries

The 49ers lost another running back Sunday.

Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field with injuries to his left knee and ankle. The team ruled out his return today.

Guerendo was injured on the team’s fourth play from scrimmage, only 1:55 into the game, on a 2-yard run.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk played halfback the rest of the drive, which the 49ers capped with a 51-yard Jake Moody field goal.

The 49ers have running backs Christian McCaffrey (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve, which elevated Guerendo to the starting role Dec. 8.

They have started five different running backs this season.