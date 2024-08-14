49ers signing defensive lineman Nick Williams

The 49ers are adding some veteran depth to their defensive line.

Nick Williams will sign with the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers lost defensive lineman Kalia Davis for about half the season when he injured his knee in the preseason opener, and getting Williams in the rotation will help.

The 34-year-old Williams entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2013. He has also played for the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Giants and Chargers. Last season Williams played in 14 games with six starts for the Chargers.