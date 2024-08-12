 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers waive WR Frank Darby to make room for Robbie Chosen

  
Published August 12, 2024 05:00 PM

The 49ers have made their signing of Robbie Chosen official and with it have announced a corresponding roster move.

San Francisco has waived receiver Frank Darby with an injury designation.

Darby, 26, had just joined the team in late July. A Falcons sixth-round pick in 2021, Darby has appeared in 16 career games over the last three seasons. With most of Darby’s snaps coming on special teams, he’s recorded just two catches for 29 yards in the regular season.

Chosen’s signing was first reported on Aug. 8.