49ers waive WR Frank Darby to make room for Robbie Chosen

The 49ers have made their signing of Robbie Chosen official and with it have announced a corresponding roster move.

San Francisco has waived receiver Frank Darby with an injury designation.

Darby, 26, had just joined the team in late July. A Falcons sixth-round pick in 2021, Darby has appeared in 16 career games over the last three seasons. With most of Darby’s snaps coming on special teams, he’s recorded just two catches for 29 yards in the regular season.

Chosen’s signing was first reported on Aug. 8.