49ers will induct Frank Gore into their Hall of Fame

Frank Gore will soon be a 49ers Hall of Famer.

The 49ers announced today that Gore will be the newest member of the 49ers Hall of Fame. He will be inducted during a ceremony at the team’s Week One home game against the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Gore was a 2005 third-round pick of the 49ers who played 10 seasons in San Francisco, recording 11,073 yards rushing for the 49ers.

In his career, Gore totaled exactly 16,000 rushing yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in NFL history.