PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
49ers will induct Frank Gore into their Hall of Fame

  
Published August 1, 2024 12:36 PM

Frank Gore will soon be a 49ers Hall of Famer.

The 49ers announced today that Gore will be the newest member of the 49ers Hall of Fame. He will be inducted during a ceremony at the team’s Week One home game against the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Gore was a 2005 third-round pick of the 49ers who played 10 seasons in San Francisco, recording 11,073 yards rushing for the 49ers.

In his career, Gore totaled exactly 16,000 rushing yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in NFL history.