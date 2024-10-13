A.J. Brown 22-yard touchdown gives Eagles 10-0 lead over Browns

Welcome back, A.J. Brown.

Returning to play for the first time since Week 1, Brown got into the end zone midway through the second quarter for a 22-yard touchdown.

That gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead over the Browns.

After scoring on a 49-yard field goal by Jake Elliott, Philadelphia got its fourth possession started with a big play. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit Grant Calcaterra with a short pass that the tight end took 34 yards to the midfield stripe.

Hurts then connected with A.J. Brown for a 16-yard pass to put the team deeper in Cleveland territory. And after converting fourth-and-1 with a fourth successful “tush push” play in the first half, Hurts hit Brown down the left side on third-and-7 for a 22-yard touchdown.

It’s Brown’s second touchdown of 2024.