A.J. Brown injured in first quarter; Tommy DeVito replaces Tyrod Taylor after thumb injury

A.J. Brown’s frustrations were a talking point around the Eagles this week and his health looks like it will be one next week.

Brown went to the locker room after being injured on a catch in the first quarter. Brown lost the ball on a punch by Giants safety Nick McCloud and linebacker Micah McFadden recovered the ball.

Brown was grabbing his knee on the field and he’s called questionable to return. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

The Giants also saw a significant player suffer an injury early in the game. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor had his thumb looked at on the sideline after leading a scoring drive and Tommy DeVito was playing in his place after McFadden’s fumble recovery. He’s also called questionable to return.

It’s 3-0 Giants in the final minute of the first quarter.