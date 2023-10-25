A.J. Brown is the NFC offensive player of the week

The Eagles needed to rebound from their first loss of the season against the Dolphins last Sunday night and wide receiver A.J. Brown did his best to make sure that it happened.

Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards against Miami and two of his catches loomed very large in the final result. After the Dolphins tied the game at 17 in the third quarter, Brown put the Eagles back on top with a 14-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts. Brown then set up the icing on the cake by reeling in a 42-yard bomb from Hurts to set up a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Those scores made the Eagles 31-17 winners and they led the NFL to name Brown the NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Brown has 41 catches for 699 yards over the last five weeks and he’s on pace to make his 88 catches for 1,496 yards from last season look like a drop in the bucket during his second year with the Eagles.