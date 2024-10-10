A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith fully participate in practice again

It continues to look like the Eagles are going to be at full strength for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were full participants in practice for the second straight day. Right tackle Lane Johnson also got in his second full workout of the week.

Smith and Johnson are both recovering from concussions they suffered in Week Three while Brown has been out with a hamstring injury since the season-opening win over the Eagles. Another full practice for the trio on Friday will clear the way for them to play against Cleveland.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (ankle) was the only limited participant for the second day in a row. Safety Reed Blankenship (illness), safety Sydney Brown (knee), wide receiver Ainias Smith (knee), and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (concussion) were all listed as full participants.