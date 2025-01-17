A Texans upset would raise the stakes of Ravens-Bills

When the Texans and Chiefs squared off in Week 16, the game was closer than the 27-19 score suggests. The Texans were in it, into the second half. They could have won it.

The problem for the Texans (and pretty much everyone else who has played the Chiefs this year) is that the Chiefs have a knack for finding a way to win close games. But if the Texans keep it close on Saturday and if the Texans can score what would be a massive playoff upset, the stakes will be raised for Sunday night’s game in Western New York.

A Chiefs win on Saturday means the Ravens-Bills winner gets the unenviable task of going to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship. A Texans upset means Sunday night’s winner will host the AFC Championship.

And Sunday night’s winner will be the favorite to advance. And Sunday night’s game could be the de facto AFC Championship. (Especially if Rex Ryan declares it to be a bye week.)

Regardless of how the AFC title game plays out, the order of the AFC divisional games opens the door for the possibility that the Ravens-Bills game will feel ever bigger than it already does.